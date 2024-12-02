Kabaza motorcycle accidents strain Malawi’s health budget, costing K3.3bn annually

A study by the National Association of Nurses and Midwives (Nonm) has revealed that Malawi’s public health budget is being heavily strained by injuries resulting from kabaza motorcycle taxi accidents. The report estimates that in 2023 alone, K3.3 billion will be spent on treating kabaza casualties, contributing to a significant burden on healthcare workers and infrastructure.

Nonm President Shouts Simeza disclosed these findings during the Malawi Nursing and Midwifery Scientific Conference in Lilongwe. He highlighted that kabaza-related accidents have led to numerous deaths, disabilities, and resource shortages within the healthcare system.

“Kabaza operators often lack proper training, do not wear helmets, and operate in an unregulated environment. This combination results in severe injuries or fatalities, putting immense pressure on our already stretched health services,” Simeza stated.

Simeza outlined the grim financial and operational implications of these accidents:

Surgical Strain: Treating a single patient for orthopedic or neurological injuries can take up to eight hours in surgery, involving multiple healthcare workers.

Treatment Costs: Open reduction surgeries for fractures cost up to K3 million, while surgeries for pelvic and brain injuries can cost as much as K7.9 million.

Accumulated Burden: With over 670 orthopaedic in-patients currently awaiting surgery, hospitals face overwhelming backlogs, spending an average of K20 million weekly on accident cases.

Simeza urged the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services to enforce stricter regulations on kabaza operators, including mandatory helmet use, licensing, and accountability measures for accidents.

“Nurses are ready to volunteer as monitors to ensure compliance. Operators involved in accidents should face legal consequences, especially in cases resulting in severe injury or death,” he said.

Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda echoed these concerns, calling for parliamentary intervention to regulate the kabaza industry. “If we don’t act now, we risk losing more productive citizens and witnessing a rise in orphans and widows,” she warned.

Despite the growing risks, the Malawi Coalition for Kabaza Stakeholder and Association (Macokasa) has acknowledged systemic challenges. With over 2.8 million kabaza operators in Malawi, many operate illegally due to high costs associated with motorcycle import duty, licensing, and registration.

Macokasa Chairperson Moses Mwalabu admitted that self-regulation efforts have had limited impact and called for reduced import duty on motorcycles to encourage compliance. Data from 2022-2023 paints a sobering picture: over 1,800 people died from kabaza-related accidents, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

Stakeholders, including Nonm and Macokasa, agree that reducing kabaza-related accidents requires a multifaceted approach, including:

Strict Regulation: Licensing, helmet enforcement, and operator training.

Infrastructure Investment: Subsidies for motorcycles and safety equipment to promote compliance.

Public Awareness: Continuous education on safe riding practices.

With the health sector bearing the brunt of the kabaza crisis, swift action is critical to save lives, preserve resources, and restore efficiency in Malawi’s healthcare system.

