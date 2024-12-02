Blantyre City Mayor commend Eris and Icon Properties’ commitment in contributing to Malawi development

The Blantyre City Mayor, Councillor Joseph Makwinja has hailed one of the NICO Group’s subsidiary companies, Eris and Icon Properties for showing a great commitment in making sure that it is fully providing contributions by bringing different developments which are crucial to the lives of people residing in the city and the whole country.

Makwiya made the remarks at Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre where he graced the official exciting event of the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony organized by Eris and Icon Properties which was aimed at bringing together all NICO Group staff, tenants, and their families to kick off the festive season by providing an early Christmas treat to them.

Speaking during the ceremony, Makwinja described Eris and Icon Properties as a unique company which always think of providing developments that matter most to every individual which he among other things gave an example of the construction of magnificent Chichiri Shopping Mall, a double-storey classroom block at Mbayani Primary School and a recent building of a Police Unit at the shopping centre premise just to mention a few.

“As Blantyre City Council we are very grateful for the commendable work being done by Eris and Icon Properties because their contribution is making the city a special place to live, work, play and attractive to visitors and it is our expectation to see them continue bringing more developments in our City and other areas,” said Makwinja.

He also further, thanked the company for organizing the tree lighting which he said it symbolizes the hope, love, and warmth that brings people together.

“This is a good ceremony because the holiday season is a special period to everyone.

“As we celebrate we need to remember the true meaning of it by spreading kindness, compassion and generosity. Let me also take this opportunity to urge our fellow partners in community work such as the police to continue being vigilant during this festive season in providing security,” explained Makwinja.

Eris and Icon Properties, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Donald Kambalametore said while the tree lighting ceremony stands to promote love that define the special time of the year, the company consider it as an opportunity to appreciate its partners on the important role they play which makes the company to continue growing and be successful.

“As we gather to light the tree, we are not just decorating our Mall but we also want to express that we are proud to be part of this community, providing a safe shopping and business experience, and a welcoming space for friends and family to come together, create memories and make new ones,” said Kambalametore.

The ceremony was spiced up by a number of entertaining activities which include; music performances and Christmas market which was hosted by Mall’s tenants offering a variety of holiday-themed items, snacks as well as drinks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!