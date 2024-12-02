Partners In Health geared to turn Neno district a shining example in curbing GBV cases

The country’s non-profit organization, Partners In Health (PIH), locally known as Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo which works in partnership with Ministry of Health, has emphasized that it is committed to make Neno district a leading and shining example by making sure that community members realizes the importance of reporting all issues concerning Gender Based Violence (GBV) which will help to curb the cases happening in the district.

PIH Adolescent and Women’s Health Clinical Mentor, Rachael Mwanza disclosed this at Neno Parish Ground in the area where the organization joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence which falls globally on November 25 – December 10 every year.

The event marked as the official commemoration launch at district level whereas at country level the main launch took place on November 25 2024 in Phalombe district with the international theme; ‘Unite To End Violence Against Women and Girls in Malawi: Towards Beijing+30’.

Speaking at the event, Mwanza described GBV cases as a public health issue which is affecting many people in the area as well as the country at large.

She added that communities in Neno district have been experiencing various forms of violence before the organization was introduced in the area which she pointed out lack of interventions and proper awareness as the major challenges which was making people and victims of GBV issues to have no interest in reporting and taking part in fighting the cases which she said, it is a different story now as communities have now realized the importance of dealing with GBV abuses after being equiped with knowledge following sensitization meetings which are being conducted in the district.

“When we were starting in 2019 the district had no reported case of GBV cases in the data because many people used to shy to take issues to the authorities.

“Currently, we are very glad to see the tremendous improvement in as far as recording of GBV cases are concerned because victims are now able to take action since we are working in hand in hand with several key stakeholders such as police, social welfare, judiciary just to mention a few, and as an organization we aim to make the interventions as a major tool which will help to end GBV cases because we are focusing in three crucial areas which are clinical, community and safeguarding,” said Mwanza.

However, Mwanza highlighted that, despite having positive feedback, it is very worrisome that compared to other forms of violences, there is an increased number of young people between 18-years-old who are facing various abuses to do with defilement and also low number of men who report their cases.

She therefore, challenged that the organization will find means in order to deal with the problem.

Neno District Gender Officer, Getrude Mphande said the launch of the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence in the district is a great development to the people of the area as it has managed to reach out to many people through spreading of messages concerning GBV issues.

Mphande said the area is improving each and every year when it comes to dealing with GBV issues because people are aware on where to take their matters concerning every case they encounter.

She said, “So far emotional is one form of violence which is on the high level compared to economic violence, sexual gender based violence and physical violence but we are very hopeful that very soon we’ll end all these cases because the existing collaboration effort which we have with PIH and other stakeholders in conducting interventions is making people to understand the dangers of GBV,”.

The commemoration was spice up by drama, music , live music performances and poetry.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!