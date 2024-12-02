Kamphulusa, Banda triumphs in Airtel Business Golf Tournament- closes the BSC 2024 golf calendar in a style 

Malawi’s experienced golfers Bose Kamphulusa and John Suzi Banda have made a remarkable history after concluding the 2024 Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) golf calendar in style following their impressive victories in the men’s and ladies categories of the Airtel Business Golf Tournament.

The two-day tournament which started with a tee off early in the morning during the final day was rated as the one of the best competition having attracted more than 140 skilful golfers from all the three regions who participated in the tournament.

Kamphulusa came out a winner in the ladies category with net 71 after playing off handicap 20 and outclassed her fellow 24 participants while Mercy Kamanga came second with handicap 23 whereas Sellah Piringu finished third with handicap 27 and net 74 respectively.

In her remarks, Kamphulusa said; “The competition was very tough than I expected to be because I was also facing great golfers on the court but I just made a plan to be very focused on my game, patience and resilience which worked well to my side,’.

On his side, Banda who competed with a total of 87 golfers was crowned champion having played off handicap 12 which saw him overcoming Gift Chidya Gondwe who finished as a runner up with handicap 7 while Muhammad Bhana scooped third position with handicap 11.

Banda recorded net 69 while Gondwe and Bhana produced net 70 and 71.

In the seniors part, Bashir Sharrif produced handicap 22 to beat 18 golfers with net 68 and Justice John Katsala had handicap 6 on second place with net 72.

Speaking in interview, Banda described his win as a great self achievement having won the championship after spending along period without playing due to injury.

“Initially, my target when I was registering to be part of this tournament was just to play golf but not necessarily to be in contention as I’m still in the recovery stage and even in my first hole I struggled as I played badly but I was not worried. However, I picked up myself and managed to be on top of my colleagues which is not a mean achievement to me,” said Banda.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Abdul Shaik said he was very overwhelmed to see the tournament achieving its main objectives of promoting golf, bringing together customers and share business ideas as well as showcasing the products offered to the clients in the country.

Shaik added that the organization of the competition was to create a good platform where corporate clients, business entrepreneurs can meet and interact while relaxing from work commitments.

“We are very happy to see the enthusiasm under sportsmanship in Blantyre and we are really thrilled to have been the last company closing the BSC golf calendar for this year in a successful manner. This gives us happiness and pleasure as we aim to promote the growth of golf in Malawi,” said Shaik who also announced the introduction of a new product called ‘Network As a Service’ which will be providing different services to the customers.

