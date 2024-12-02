Sparc Systems’ Wisely Phiri named 2024 Africa’s most impactful and innovative business leader

Malawian ICT visionary and entrepreneur, Dr. Wisely Phiri, owner of Sparc Systems Limited, has been crowned Africa’s Most Impactful and Innovative Business Leader for 2024. The prestigious honor was conferred during the Consumer Choice Africa Awards held on Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Dr. Phiri emerged victorious among eight distinguished business leaders from across the continent, further cementing his reputation as a transformative figure in Africa’s ICT landscape.

Diana Laizer, CEO of the Consumer Choice Africa Awards, highlighted the significance of the accolades.

“These awards are hosted annually to recognize and celebrate businesses and leaders in Africa who demonstrate exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation,” Laizer remarked.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Phiri described the recognition as a humbling moment, particularly given the caliber of his competitors from larger and more established markets.

“There were other equally capable leaders coming from countries with bigger populations than Malawi, and to be selected by consumers across Africa is no small feat,” Phiri said.

This accolade comes just weeks after Sparc Systems unveiled its state-of-the-art headquarters in Lilongwe, marking a milestone in the company’s journey to provide cutting-edge ICT solutions across Malawi and beyond.

During the launch, Dr. Phiri emphasized Sparc’s vision of becoming a globally recognized African brand. Reflecting on the award, he attributed the success to his team’s dedication.

“This is not only for me but also for my team, who have helped execute the strategies that have made Sparc a household name across the continent,” he said.

Dr. Phiri’s innovative leadership has broken barriers, reinforcing Sparc Systems as a leader in ICT solutions and a beacon of African entrepreneurship. The award underscores his efforts to position Malawi as a hub for innovation and excellence on the international stage.

As Africa celebrates its top business leaders, Dr. Wisely Phiri’s achievement shines as an example of how vision, determination, and innovation can redefine success on the continent.

