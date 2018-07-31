KABISA energy drink enters Malawi market

Flagship Polish energy drink, KABISA, has finally landed on the Malawian market.

For over two years, manufacturers Mutalo Group have been working on introducing the tropical African-oriented drink in Malawi.

In the country, Mutalo Group are working with H&H Hardware as distributors and promise to hit the bull’s eye.

KABISA is a drink which is popular in other African countries such as Angola, Burkina Faso, Namibia and Kenya.

Mutalo Group is an energy drink manufacturer and one of the largest energy drink companies in Poland. Their goal is to produce the best energy drinks and stay on top of the list of energy drink brands.

“It is a great opportunity for us to introduce a new remarkable product on the Malawian market,” says Hasnein Hussein of H&H Hardware.

“We want to give our customers a chance to try the best products we can find and I really believe that KABISA is one of the most outstanding offers on the global market nowadays.

“There is no doubt that Malawians will appreciate the high quality and extraordinary taste of this beverage,” adds Hussein.

Angela Konieczko is Mutalo Group marketing manager who touts the energy drink as full of innovation and novelty, saying the beverage is produced in Poland to ensure the highest quality and the unique taste.

But how does it differ from other energy drinks available on the market? Konieczko responds: “KABISA contains 100 percent natural sugar, no harmful sweeteners and vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12 that are crucial for the body.

“The composition of KABISA and its unique vibe made the product one of the most anticipated and cherished energy drinks in Africa,” she explains. People chill out after work, watch TV and drink KABISA. That is how it works.

“It doesn’t matter if you are with your family or friends, or even with a bunch of strangers in a bar! There is no bad time to sit, relax and reach out for KABISA. Its tropical taste really works on the imagination,”

Konieczko adds: “KABISA brings an original and colorful design of the can, which reflects its refreshing taste and high quality of the product. Its fancy design draws attention and stands out on store shelves”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :