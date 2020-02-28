Kabwe open doors for technical advice from Silver legends

Newly appointed Silver Strikers mentor Daniel Kabwe has disclosed that he is ready to accommodate constructive technical advice from club legends as the new season begins.

Kabwe said this after meeting with some of Silver’s ex-players on Thursday.

The meeting was aimed at cementing a good working relationship between the coach and the legends.

During the deliberations, the legends said they are looking forward to working with the Kabwe led panel and promised to support the team in several activities to uplift the Silver Strikers Brand.

Chaired by Francis Songo, the Silver legends said they are geared to work with the board plus secretariat in several corporate social responsibilities on and outside the pitch as the team has gone commercial this year.

Some of the ex-players present at the meeting were Panganani Ndovie, Walford Sululu, Stain Chirwa, McNeal Chitsundi, John Paipi, Johnstone Kumwenda, James Kaniche, Eliya Maduka and Peter Pindani.

The Central Bankers are in a rebuilding exercise ahead of the 2020 season and has seen several new faces both on the field and the technical area.

These include McDonald Mtetemera and McDonald Yobe who are holding positions of 1st and 2nd Assistant coaches respectively.

