Malawi slain police officer Imedi is national martyr: Govt to construct Msundwe memorial pillar

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government is poised to declare a police officer killed at Msundwe in Lilongwe during demonstrations last October a National Martyr, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) have indicated that Police Mobile Service Superintendent Usuman Imedi, who was brutally killed in the line of duty at Msundwe, will be recognized as a National Martyr for the role he played in fighting violence and political terrorism.

Imedi, who came from Mawuni Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in Mangochi, died following a mob attack at Msundwe on the outskirts of Lilongwe City along Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, where police were deployed to quell violence.

This development comes hot on the heels of the DPP-UDF alliance and abolition of quota educations system.

Ministry of Information, and Civic Education has been tasked to arrange modalities that m Usuman Imedi be declared martyr.

It has also been established that plans are underway to construct a memorial pillar at Nsundwe Trading Center where Imedi was butchered as a way of remembering him and reminding the people of Nsundwe and Malawians of the good police officer who was killed in the act of protecting citizens.

OPC official further revealed that government will provide scholarships to the three kids of slain police officer Usumani Imedi who are struggling in their home village of Makanjira in Mangochi district until they finish their tertiary education.

Imedi was brutally killed by an opposition sponsored mob at Msundwe in October 2019 where he was assigned as a team leader of PMS officers deployed to quell violent acts around Msundwe along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road where rioters had barricaded the road that is also an international gateway.

Until his death, Imedi was stationed at PMS C Company in Lilongwe and had just completed a two-month leadership and crowd control training course. He found himself rounded by the angry mob before he was stoned to death.

To the disappointment of many, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera went to Nsundwe where Imedi was brutally murdered and held a “ Thank you” rally after the February 3, Constitutional Court ruling nullifying the presidential elections.

There have already been a number of consultation meetings with chiefs in Msundwe. According to a Police Commissioner who has been attending the consultation meetings, Msundwe chiefs are eager to rebrand their image and reconcile with Government.

“The people of Msundwe have always been peaceful people. The violence you have seen is the work of politicians. Imedi was killed by politicians who came here with money and confused our young men. These politicians are only exploiting our poverty,” said the chiefs of Msundwe.

The finger of guilt has increasingly pointed towards politicians after the MCP Msundwe political rally.

Many analysts interpreted the MCP gesture as a way for saying thank you to the people of Nsundwe for murdering him in cold blood . And described the decision as being very unfortunate.

On October 8 2019, residents of Mpingu and Msundwe mounted roadblocks on the Mchinji-Lilongwe Road in protest against a rally which President Peter Mutharika was to hold in Lilongwe.

The police rushed to the scene to disperse the group but Imedi was killed by the mob. The next day, officers were deployed to Mpingu, M’bwatalika and Msundwe trading centres to arrest suspects.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said despite arresting four suspects, police are yet to complete building a case which can be presented in court.

Lawyer for the accused persons is MCP member, Silvester Ayuba James .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :