Kabwila addresses first press briefing as MCP publicist, says Chakwera remains only hope for Malawi

The newly-elected Publicity Secretary for the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr Jessie Kabwila, has today addressed her first media briefing since she was elected to the position a week ago.

The press briefing took place at the MCP Headquarters where journalists from a number of media houses attended.

The aim of the briefing was to update the nation on the outcomes of the elective conference.

In her speech, Kabwila said President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera remains the most suitable candidate for president beyond the 2025 General Elections.

She said President Chakwera has demonstrated that he has the interest of Malawians at heart; hence, he is distributing development projects across the board without considering one’s political or regional affiliation.

Kabwila assured journalists that Chakwera will win the next year’s presidential election.

She appealed to Malawians to rally behind the president so that he continues to steer the development of this country to the highest.

