Kabwila inspires Malawi girls to realise their dreams through Genet

One of the renowned female politicians, educators and feminists in the country, Dr Jessie Kabwila has advised girls in the country to keep their eyes on education if they want to achieve their goals and live happy lives in the future.

She made the remarks on Wednesday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe during the closing of a 2 day girls’ and young feminist leadership training which was organised by Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) with support from World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

Addressing the girls at the training, Kabwila who was one of the guest speakers, advised girls to focus on their education saying that education is key that can empower them to become better citizens in the future.

“I am a politician and also an educator, for this reason you need to understand that when a woman is well educated is able to positively contribute in the development of her society and the country at large.

“I am able to influence decisions in parliament and other international conferences just because I am educated. So, it is my plea to you to put more interest on your studies rather than rushing into marriage because your education qualification is the only thing that will never divorce you,” Kabwira said.

She advised the girls to have vision, discipline and embrace the spirit of sisterhood by motivating each other in order for them to accomplish their dreams.

Kabwila, who was once a Member of Parliament for Salima North, also counseled the girls to have courage in engaging themselves into different leadership positions saying that female leaders play great role in the development of the society and the country at large.

“Women in leadership is the only path to positive development of the country since women are in majority and if they are in top leadership positions the country can easily develop to a better state.

“Therefore I encourage you to bravely take leadership positions whether at school or in your communities,” she advised.

Apart from Kabwila, the feminist leadership workshop was also patronised by other feminist experts namely; Emma Kaliya, Grace Malera and Lusungu Kalanga.

Speaking on the same seminar, GENET Executive Director Faith Phiri, revealed that her organisation is committed to build leadership capacity among girls and young women in quest for them to help in transforming their communities.

The leadership training was patronised by 28 girls from various education institutions including; Polytechnic, Chancellor College, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) and Catholic University.

One of the LUANAR students, Lopha Jane Mtambo, applauded GENET for organising girls and young feminist leadership training saying that the skills which she has obtained will help her to take leadership challenge at school and also in her society.

