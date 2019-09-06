UTM 3rd witness Ndasauka cross-examined on darling evidence of irregularities in Malawi poll case

UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima’s another witness in the ongoing presidential poll result challenge case has taken up the witness box, where he is being cross-examined on irregularities in the election.

Darlington Ndasauka is now in the witness box and the first to cross examine him was Attorney Genefal Kalekeni Kaphale representing second respondent, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) briefly.

Then lawyer Frank Mbeta l representing first respondent President Peter Mutharika took the cross-examination which he will continue on Monday as the court adjourned at launch hour on Friday.

In the first few hours during the cross examination, Ndasauka was quizzed daring evidence of irregularities in the way the election was conducted.

Mbeta tried to punch holes on his testimony oespecially the allegation that the May 21 presidential election was rigged in favour of Mutharika.

Lawyer Mbeta: Were any votes altered to favor Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika?

Darlington Ndasauka: No

Lawyer Mbeta: Can we agree there were no alteration to favor Peter Mutharika

Darlington Ndasauka: Yes

Lawyer Mbeta: Using those Tally sheets, can you show where Peter Mutharika’s votes were increased?

Darlington Ndasauka: I can’t

Lawyer Mbeta: Did you read your statement before you signed it?

Darlington Ndasauka: Yes, I made a mistake, I withdraw my statement

The opposition say the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) manipulated the presidential election result in favour of president Peter Mutharika, the MEC declared winner.

Both the DPP and MEC disputes this.

Mutharika said the poll was free, fair, credible and transparent as certified by international poll observers.

Ndasauka takes up the witness stand after Mirriam Gwalidi.

She was re-examined by Chilima’s lawyers during which she used graphic evidence projected on a screen projector to narrate that presidential election results were altered, mostly using correction fluid Tippex as well as pens.

Gwalidi reiterated that she personally found MEC officials altering the evidence and also demonstrated to the court how other result sheets from polling centres used fake results sheets, or results sheets not signed by party monitors.

