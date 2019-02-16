Kabwila says Malawi does not deserve AU award for protection of women

Chairperson of Women Caucus in parliament Jessie Kabwila has launched a blistering attack on African Union for giving an award to Malawi for protection of women, describing it as bizarre.

“Malawi does not deserve the award. Women in politics are undressed in public, they are castigated, insulted and called all names whilst the perpetrators are rewarded and given top government jobs,” said Kabwila.

Kabwila was referring to a recent incident in Mangochi where a UTM Party lady member was literally undressed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets for putting on UTM regalia claiming Mangochi was a no go zone for the party.

She was also referring to DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha who calls UTM women as prostitutes and was given a deputy minister portfolio instead of being reprimanded.

AU this week awarded Malawi for being among the q2 performers in efforts to bridge the gender equality gap and promote women empowerment on the continent.

Kabwila, however, said the DPP led government has no clue on how to protect women rights.

She however fell short of telling the AU to withdraw the award.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Emmanuel Fabiano received the award from AU Commission chairperson in Ethiopia during the two-day 32nd ordinary session of the AU General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

