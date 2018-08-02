Kabwila’s outbursts return: ‘Thieves in govt should return stolen money’

Salima North West Constituency legislator, Jessie Kabwila, is back—being featured heavily in media—and has, for the past few days, called for collective effort from the populace to end the quagmire that has “dangerously” rocked the country.

Kabwila said in Point Blank—a Times Television program—that the levels of corruption in Malawi are disheartening and, that leaders should realize that anger is building in the citizenry.

The former University of Malawi (UNIMA) lecturer, famous for her fight for academic freedom at Chancellor College (Chanco), noted that it is unfortunate that some leaders keep on stealing from government funds at the expense of the poor.

“It is too bad. If that money was equitably distributed to all people, there would be an economic boost in this country,” said Kabwila.

According to her, all those that were a involved in cashgate—the public looting of government funds—should “return the money to government.”

The chair of the women caucus in parliament also said Malawians are not happy, and that anger was building in them which will soon burst.

“There is a revolution coming. And, a revolution can be delayed but it cannot be prevented,” said Kabwila.

In another interview on Zodiak TV, Kabwila explained her recent experience in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where she and three others were expelled on insubordination charges saying “there was no need to focus on the past” and that she is now focusing ahead.

“There are people there [MCP] who simply want to disturb and confuse. But I’m not the kind,” she said, adding that was why her constituents call her a ‘machine.’

She said she was born a leader and that if given a chance to run for the presidency she would take up the challenge.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :