Leave ‘sweet 16s’, World Vision Malawi pleads: Keep girls in school

World Vision Malawi has urged Malawian men to stop making their advances towards young school girls, saying they are there to excel and not to be their brides.

WVI Malawi was updating journalists on the progress of the fight against early child marriages project which rolled out few months ago.

The project was rolled out and implemented on the background of research which WVI conducted and revealed that child marriages have become worse.

Statistics currently indicate that Malawi has a high rate of child marriages approximately at one in two girls.

Speaking during the interface , WVI Acting National Coordinator, Chikondi Phiri, said WVI is championing four goals to end child Marriages in Malawi with key international partners like Oxfarm, Plan Malawi, Yoneco , UNFPA , African Union.

The partners have all teamed up in order to scale up efforts aimed at ending child marriages in the country.

Phiri said the campaign is so critical in the country because it will help complement government efforts with various interventions.

“We have come up with four key objectives to accomplish these which include community empowerment to end harmful cultural practices that perpetuate child marriages , improvement of life skills for teenage boys and girls and the empowerment of communities economically so that they are able to provide the needs of their children,” said Phiri.

Phiri said the other concept and strategy is to find adequate resources for agents who enforce laws which deals with issues of ending child marriages such as police.

He said World Vision hopes to accomplish the set goals by reducing the early marriages by 20% in 2020.

Phiri said to achieve the battle media remains a critical component of it all.

“We rely on you as media,” he said.

