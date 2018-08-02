PP confirms convention set for August 30-31 in Blantyre

Malawi immediate-past president Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party (PP) is set to conduct its second national convention at the end of this month.

The party National Executive Committee meeting in Lilongwe on Monday agreed to proceed with the convention on August 30 and 31 in Blantyre as earlier arranged.

The party said that all positions, including that of president, will be up for grabs at the convention.

PP publicity secretary Noah Chimpeni said the party would be deciding on the exact venue and other logistics for the convention soon.

Meanwhile, no member of PP has expressed interest to challenge Banda for the leadership of the party and be its torch bearer in next year’s elections.

The first female president for Malawi, who only attained the reins of power following constitutional order after the death of late President Bingu wa Mutharika, said she was ready to run in 2019’s presidential elections if nominated by her party.

She founded the People’s Party after splitting with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of President Peter Mutharika.

Banda ,who trailed third in the 2014 elections, has repeatedly said the country is worse than how she left it.

