Woman wrongly diagnosed with HIV demands K30m from Malawi govt

A 30-year old woman who was erroneously pronounced HIV positive three years ago when her blood test was mixed up with that of another person has given the government 90 days to pay her K30 million or face lawsuit.

A clinician erroneously indicated in her health passbook that Agnes Jumbe was HIV positive when she went for tests at Thuchila Health Centre in Mulanje where she had gone for prevention of mother to child HIV test.

Her lawyer William Chiwaya said subsequent HIV tests proved that she is HIV negative.

He said the woman suffered humiliations as a result of the misdiagnosis.

“This caused pain, suffering and humiliation to her. Her husband even deserted her when the clinician indicated in her health passbook that she is HIV positive,” he said.

He said that Jumbe was the centre of humiliation as people talked openly and publicly that she was HIV positive.

However, subsequent tests proved otherwise and confirmed she is HIV negative.

Chiwaya said the apology from Mulanje District Hospital health officer Khuliana Kabwere was not enough to heal her pain, suffering and humiliation she had suffered over the years.

The lawyer has since given the Attorney General up to 90 days to pay Jumbe K30 million or face a lawsuit in the court for compensation.

