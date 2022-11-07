Kachere Transport Trading  submitted fake blue books  to NFRA 

Board of Directors of the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has revealed that Kachere Transport Trading submitted fake bluebook documents to win a contract at the agency.

NFRA Board Chairperson Dennis Kalekeni made the revelation in Lilongwe on Monday when he appeared before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture.

The agency is appearing before Members of Parliament (MPs) to explain the role it played in the missing of trucks loaded with maize.

Kalekeni told the MPs that the company gave the transport contract to three companies and these include Omar Transport, Kachere and Nzeru za Abambo Transporters.

Kalekeni said after the investigations, it has been revealed that Kalechere submitted fake blue books as part of bidding documents.

He, however, stated that the agency followed all the procedures when awarding the contract to Kachere Transporters Services.

Kalekeni said the other two companies withdrew the contract following the 25 percent devaluation.

The chairperson said the company discovered that maize volume got missing after noting that the internal audit revealed the same.

Kalekeni said the investigations revealed that maize amounting to K112 million was missing.

He said on 21 October 2022, the matter was reported to police, which led to Kachere’s arrest on October 23, 2022.

Kalekeni also told parliament that Kachere has been asking NFRA to continue uplifting maize from the north.

Kalelekeni said he has been tipped that police have just arrested mastermind of the theft.

He also added that the board is so disappointed with this because it has disturbed donor confidence.

