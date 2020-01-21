Kafwafwa appointed Malawi team manager by FAM

January 21, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed former international defender Clement Kafwafwa as team Manager for Senior Men’s National Team, the Flames.

Kafwafwa: New  team Manager for the Flames.

Kafwafwa replaces James Sangala who was doubling as team manager and  Football Aasociation of Malawi (FAM)  youth football development officer.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the move is part of the association’s strategic restructuring process.

He said the development will give Sangala ample time to concentrate more on enhancing FAM’s Youth Development prorammes.

“The first FAM Executive Committee meeting noted that when Sangala was doubling as Youth Development Officer and Flames team manager, there was a gap in the coordination of Youth Development programmes due to the busy Flames schedules” said Gunda in a statement.

“FAM is running (and is set to introduce more) Youth development programs and Sangala’s full time presence will be vital in efficiently executing these prgrammes”, he added.

This is not the first time for Kafwafwa to serve the position.

He was again appointed Team Manager between between July 2015 and July 2016.

By then, the Flames was headed by former Flames legend Ernest Mtawali.

MALAWIAN
Guest
MALAWIAN

Congratulations Clement for the new appointment.

2 hours ago
Chilipa Thako
Guest
Chilipa Thako

This is what we want ,people who understand football ,people who played football to he highest level in as far as local football is concerned should be given a chance to hold positions in such organisations bora kuthazi .

3 hours ago