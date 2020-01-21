St Mary’s Karonga Girls win Africa Prize in international song contest

St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary School, under the Diocese of Karonga, in the border district of Karonga has won the ‘Africa Prize’ worth 3000 euros in a song contest organised by German-based Engagement Global.

The contest is organised on behalf of the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development, and is held every two years since 2015 to accompany the School Competition on Development Policy.

According to the Engagement Global website, the Song Contest is about the ONE WORLD where people from all over the world meet to perform their songs with which “you will support the ideas that move us all.”

And, The Elites–a group of ten girls at St Mary’s Karonga Girls–won the special Africa prize with their song ‘Love and Unity.’

The group’s music director, Hendrix Ngwira, said they were excited to make it in the competitive contest.

“The requirement was that our song should relate to Africa, and must have been created together or written by participants from the region. We did it and we are excited,” said Ngwira.

Added Ngwira: “There are 23 best songs from all over the world, and our is one of them. The songs will be produced at a professional recording studio and appear on the Win Welt album–ONE WORLD album.

“Coaching sessions and workshops will help the girls improve their music and give them them more insight in the topics that inspire them.”

Ngwira said the festival is slated for June 18, in Berlin and they are expected to leave earlier than that.

One of the girls in the group, Shallom Chiwaya, said they were happy to have won.

“As a group we are excited. When in Germany we will make sure we do our best and don’t disappoint our country,” said Chiwaya.

Headmistress of the school, Martha Chizumila-Nyondo, said it was their goal as a Catholic institution to make sure their students perform excellently both spiritually and intellectually.

“So, we are proud of them that they are able to excel even in extracurricular endeavors like these. And winning the African prize is no mean achievement,” said Chizumila-Nyondo.

The Elites comprise, also, Carlolyn Khunga, Salomy Makwenda, Ellen Mwenechanya, Chimwemwe Ngwira, Favour Mzembe, Ndimyake Masewo, Clever Banda, Ruthgarda Mbuligwe, Tamanda Mukawa, Luna Urban, Nadja Peter, the deputy headmaster Davie Nyirenda and Ngwira, the director.

