Colonel Chawanda donates towards Adziwa Orphanage 

Senior Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, Colonel Desmond Chawanda, together with the Chikapa family over the weekend donated assorted items worth K1.4 million to Adziwa Orphanage Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

Some of the items donated included bags of maize, bales of sugar, bales of salt, cartons of soap, vaseline, note books, cooking oil and bales of clothes.

“We always come here to share the little we have with these orphans. As you are aware, these children are being raised mostly by a single poor parent, so we feel it’s good to be here atleast once every year to be with them and donate the little we have,” said Chawanda.

The orphanage director, Moses Chimangeni, thanked the two families for the timely donation especially at this when food was scarce.

According to Chimangeni, the orphanage is experiencing alot of challenges ranging from transport, food and utility bills.

Adziwa orphanage was opened in 2001 with support from Capital City Baptist Church.

The family of Colonel Chawanda has been helping Adziwa Orphanage since 2015.

