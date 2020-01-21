UK-based player Kumwenda says no rush for Malawi national team

January 21, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Malawian born young striker  Henri Kumwenda, who has attracted English Premier League giants Liverpool for his  talent at Leeds United youth side, has said he will not rush into playing for the Malawi National Team, the Flames as he wants to grow into the game.

Henri Kumwenda: I want to grow into the game

Kumwenda, 18, has been in the news following the interest of the unbeaten Premier League leaders and current Uefa Champions League holders Liverpool FC.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said  they are  trying to establish more details to see if he is willing to play for his home country Malawi.

But the Leeds-based youngster  has flatly said he is not thinking about playing for the Malawi national team at the moment.

“I have a lot of work to do to grow in the game,” Kumwenda, who is now a British citizen, is quoted saying.

The youngster also said he is no distracted with interests from Liverpool and other top English club, saying he is concentrating on his club at the moment.

Tibantunganya
Guest
Tibantunganya

Mwana wa nzeru uyu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chilipa Thako
Guest
Chilipa Thako

IWE usayelekeze kulola udzafa ngati Jumani , kuno kuli anthu oipa ambiri ,abwino ndi ochepa zedi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nelson
Guest
Nelson

don’t try akakulodza akakuchesula oho kkk push

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago