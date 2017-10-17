Kajamu is the man! Flexes muscles to defend Ulaya bodydbuilding title: Ichocho outshined

Body Builder Chisomo Kajamu successfully defended the Ulaya Classic Body Building title after out smarting about 30 other contestants including the famous Mr. Ichocho whose real name is Yasin Suwedi.

Kajamu who was the inaugural winner last year received a brand new Toyota Vits car as the main prize and a trophy.

Emmanuel Mahuwa came second while Willington Mwangonde and Jacob Mwangonde finished third and fourth respectively.

Charles Ulaya founder and sponsor of Ulaya Body Building Competition described this year’s tournament as a success.

He also thanked all companies and individuals who provided the much needed support to make this years event colourful.

Ulaya pledged continued support towards the Body Building Sport.

“We believe eating healthy food and doing exercises can assist in reducing exposure of non-communicable diseases. I feel great that we have successfully had the contest and i thank all the companies and individuals for their support,” said Ulaya.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ichocho has admitted that new comers in the sport are dominating the body building industry since they are using modern technics.

He has therefore advisd fellow veteran athletes to pull up their socks to much the modern techniques.

Mr. Ichocho failed even to make it even into the top 10.

“Things are now changing, it is no longer about lifting heavy weights but you must have techniques” said Ichocho.

