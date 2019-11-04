Kajoke lights up golden boot race

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising forward Hassan Kajoke’s two-goal performance in his sides 3-2 hard felt victory over Mzuni FC on Sunday afternoon saw him move up a few spots in the race for the 2019 TNM Super League season golden boot.

Kajoke has taken his tally of goals to 14 and is tied with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Nigerian Forward Babatunde Adepoju.

Silver Strikers controversial forward Khuda Muyaba leads the race with 15 goals.

Babatunde has been leading the race since first round but was overtaken by Muyaba about two weeks ago.

Fletcher Bandawe of Civil Sporting FC and Michael Tette of Silver Strikers have scored nine goals each while Chifundo Mpinganjira of Dwangwa United, Chiukepo Msowoya of Bullets, Stain Davie of TN Stars and Schumacher Kuwali of Blue Eagles FC have eight goals apiece.

