Moyale, KB complete Fisd Cup quarterfinal list

Two military sides Moyale Barracks of Mzuzu and Lilongwe based Kamuzu Barracks are through to the quarterfinal stage of the FISD Challenge Cup following their respective wins on Sunday November 3 2019 in the round of 16.

Moyale beat TN Stars 2-1 at Kasungu Stadium while Kamuzu Barracks overcame Ntopwa FC by the same goal margin.

According to a fixture released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who are the main organizers of the competition, quarterfinal games will be played from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th November, 2019.

The first quarterfinal will involve Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who will be at home against less fancied Hangover United FC.

On Saturday, there will be two matches and the big one will be between Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

Savenda Chitipa United will face Kamuzu Barracks at the Mzuzu Stadium and finally on Sunday, Blue Eagles will battle it out against Moyale Barracks at the Civo Stadium.

Wanderers are the defending champions. They came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 3-2 last year in a cracking encounter played at the Bingu National Stadium.

