Kakhome, Chikago in ‘Friends of Chimulirenji’ network: Drum up support for DPP

A grouping of politicians named ‘Friends of Chimulirenji’ in Ntcheu have embarked on mass campaign rallies aimed at drumming up support for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji.

Speaking when the group addressed a rally on Tuesday at Mphepo Zinai in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole in the district, leader of delegation, Elson Kakhome (former president of Social Democratic Party -SDP and formerly MCP member) said the aim of the mass rallies was to woo support for the ruling DPP.

He said their motive was to ensure that people of Ntcheu are not deceived by opposition candidates whom he said do not have any development agenda for the district.

“As you know that we will be going to polls soon, we would like to ask people of Ntcheu to vote wisely by voting for DPP candidate in this North East constituency who is the DPP’s candidate, Right Honourable Everton Chimulirenji and the DPP itself so that it continues with its development agenda,” said Kakhome.

Kakhome said people of Ntcheu and the country as a whole have witnessed a number of developments being implemented under the DPP regime.

“The DPP government has done a lot for Malawi in terms of development and we would like that to continue for the next five years so that the country is transformed. The government has reduced unemployment among the youth through creation of jobs as well as technical and vocational schools that have enabled them to be self-reliant.

“The DPP government has also transformed the country through construction of good roads, construction of affordable houses for the poor, electrification of trading centres and other areas through MAREP among other development projects which is a clear manifestation that it is a government that cares for its people,” said Kakhome.

On his part, former Malawian diplomat to Japan Dr. John Chicago (formely of UDF and MCP) commended government for constructing good roads, new bus depot, primary schools and other development projects which he said have changed lives of people in Ntcheu.

He said people of Ntcheu were thankful to the government for choosing Everton Chimulirenji as the party’s running mate saying the gesture shows the trust that the President has in the people of Ntcheu.

Chikago said friends of Chimulirenji will conduct rallies across the district to ensure that they reach out to all electorates with their messages.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :