Kakhome, Chikago in ‘Friends of Chimulirenji’ network: Drum up support for DPP

A grouping of politicians named ‘Friends of Chimulirenji’ in Ntcheu have embarked on mass campaign rallies aimed at drumming up support for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji.
Speaking when the group addressed a rally on Tuesday at Mphepo Zinai in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole in the district, leader of delegation, Elson Kakhome (former president of Social Democratic Party -SDP and formerly MCP member) said the aim of the mass rallies was to woo support for the ruling DPP.
He said their motive was to ensure that people of Ntcheu are not deceived by opposition candidates whom he said do not have any development agenda for the district.
“As you know that we will be going to polls soon, we would like to ask people of Ntcheu to vote wisely by voting for DPP candidate in this North East constituency who is the DPP’s candidate, Right Honourable Everton Chimulirenji and the DPP itself so that it continues with its development agenda,” said Kakhome.
Kakhome said people of Ntcheu and the country as a whole have witnessed a number of developments being implemented under the DPP regime.
“The DPP government has done a lot for Malawi in terms of development and we would like that to continue for the next five years so that the country is transformed. The government has reduced unemployment among the youth through creation of jobs as well as technical and vocational schools that have enabled them to be self-reliant.
“The DPP government has also transformed the country through construction of good roads, construction of affordable houses for the poor, electrification of trading centres and other areas through MAREP among other development projects which is a clear manifestation that it is a government that cares for its people,” said Kakhome.
On his part, former Malawian diplomat to Japan Dr. John Chicago (formely of UDF and MCP) commended government for constructing good roads, new bus depot, primary schools and other development projects which he said have changed lives of people in Ntcheu.
He said people of Ntcheu were thankful to the government for choosing Everton Chimulirenji as the party’s running mate saying the gesture shows the trust that the President has in the people of Ntcheu.
Chikago said friends of Chimulirenji will conduct rallies across the district to ensure that they reach out to all electorates with their messages.
They prefer Chimulirenji to Peter Mutharika
The days are numbered; time to start packing your bags as UTM comes in
mmmm chimulilenji sitikumudziwa and has eventually killed dpp…munthu ofoila ngati amaneyu osatha kachingendeko wezi aaaa zavuta kumpanda …mind you lero its 11 days to go…game yagona ..tikugendani pompano ngati president wa ku sudan.
That is GREAT mt Chicago and Kakhome. Support your Chimulilenji you people of Ntcheu, FUMBI NDIWE MWINI. Do not be retracted by your opponents comments. They will be quite after 21st May.
Satana and his camp wakwiya
The more things change the more they remain the same.
Support for Chimulirenje, the puppet? I wonder. Maybe the flip flopping, nomadic, clueless should support the pretender to the second citizen. But Chicago, the supposedly principled diplomat? Politics is indeed a dirty game. Usually this happens after some motivation.
KAKHOME & CHIKAGO-greedy politicians
nosense. foolish politicians
Adyeleni a DPP, akupatsani okha koma oti mukamuvotela ndipo amene akawine mukumuziwa, siChimulilenji koma Chilima. UTM Bomaaaaa!!!!!!
a chikago, a kakhome ndi opepera by birth. azibambo akugwa dovu
Recycled politicians or political prostitutes. These two should have just retired into farming. Chikago, osamangopitiriza ka bizinesi kanu kophika mmaukwati kaja bwanji? UDF, MCP, then now DPP? What next because DPP is a sinking ship as we speak? We dont want to read again in the next two weeks that you are rejoining MCP.