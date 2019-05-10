HRDC calls for arrest of Chisale and other cops for Lule murder in custody

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded the immediate arrest of police officers implicated in the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report in connection in the killing of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died in police custody.

Lule was suspect in abduction of 14-year-old person with albinism.

MHRC investigative report has confirmed the autopsy findings by Pathologist Dr. Charles Dzamalala that Lule was tortured before his death which was due to electrocution and blunt force trauma to the head.

The report also named police officers involved in the torture of Lule who include Supritendant Paul Chipole, Sub-inspector Ikram Maleta, Acting commissioner for Central Region Police Headquarters Evalista Chisale (wife to presidential security aide Norman Chisale), Inspector Ronnex Kapesa, Station Criminal Investigations Officer for Dedza Police Station Inspector Marvin Gama, and four mobile police officers from the C Division whose names do not appear in the report.

In a statement signed by HRDC chairperson Timothy Ntambo and his vice Gift Trapence, the activists noted that it is clear from the MHRC findings that a gross injustice was committed against Lule and “it is a fact that the Police have only acted negligently and violently, but have also not been forthcoming information regarding what actually transpired.”

HRDC calls for the nine cops to be pressed with criminal charges and identify the four names officers.

“It remains unclear as to why police officers tortured the victim to death. is sad that even Buleya’s relations too, were assaulted by the police. The report confirms our original suspicions that the Police were aiming to protect one another and shield themselves backlash. The report is clear that a number of police officers and supervisors were involved,” reads the statement.

The report also states that police violated Lule’s right to life when they tortured him to death from the time left the court on 20 February.

Among other things, the rights defenders are demanding the police to quickly arrest James Green (alleged to be the masterminder of the abduction plot) and other suspects in the of the abduction of Goodson Fanizo who are currently at large.

The activists said failure to do so, the leadership of Police Inspector General Rodney Jose shall be deemed accomplice to the malpractice.

“The police should immediately identify by name the four mobile police officers with known involvement whose names have not been released. named, criminal charges should be brought against these officers. Failure to do so, the leadership (Inspector General) shall be deemed accomplice to the malpractice.

“Further, diligent investigation must be carried out to determine any and all officers involved in any part of the transportation, supervision, torture, and death of Buleya. Once determined, c riminal charges should also be brought against these people. It should be investigated thoroughly as to whether the Police were under any kind of duress or coercion—political or otherwise—to carry out these heinous acts and/or to shield suspects and responsible officers from investigation,” reads part of the statement.

HRDC has also demanded that given that Lule Buleya was the breadwinner of his family, and given the distress brought upon his relations by this incident and their own assault by the police, his relations be immediately compensated, as the report recommends, even without the matter being dragged into court.

National police spokesman James Kadadzera said the police are loking into the MHRC report and “will respond accordingly.”

He could not respond to HRDC demands.

