Mtopwa ready to get first win in Karonga

TNM Super League debutants, Mtopwa Football Club, from Bangwe in Blantyre say they are ready to register their first win when they face Savenda Chitipa United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium before meeting Karonga United at the same venue on Sunday.

The Bangwe based outfit has been winless in four games since the commencement of the 2019 TNM Super League season. They just have a single point from the four games that they have played so far.

This is their second outing this season.

In their first outing they lost two matches in the central region to Blue Eagles 1-0 and Masters Security by the same margin.

But the club owner and Technical Director, Isaac Jomo Osman, says the team has the capacity to bag its first three points in Karonga.

“We are very very prepared for theses two matches. We know these games are very important because we don’t want to face relegation. We will try our best to get three or four points in Karonga,” remarked Osman.

