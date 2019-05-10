Atupele clarifys Nation newspaper ‘sensationalism’:  I never mentioned DPP but cited UDF manifesto

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has maintained that poor leadership is the reason that the country is still struggling with high poverty levels but said it was “sensationalism” on the part of the country’s leading daily newspaper, The Nation, to tweak his quotes that he has attacked the country’s leadership for failing to listen, implement and deliver.

Atupele speaking with Nyasa Times reporter from Mzuzu on Friday morning, was reacting to a lead story in The Nation on Friday headlined; “Atupele faults DPP leadership… says lacks listening ear, ability to deliver’.

The paper quotes him making a statement when he appended his signature to the National Youth Manifesto to commit himself that he will address numerous challenges youths are facing in the country should he be voted into power on May 21.

When asked by Nyasa Times to comment on the quotes attributed to him, Atupele said he was responsing to a question on what he thinks are problems bedeviling the country when he met Youth Decide leaders.

“I quoted the UDF manifesto. I never mentioned DPP (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) or President Mutharika,” he clarified.

Atupele said: “I said what is in UDF manifesto that we will tackle three key cross-curring challenges, which will contine to underpin UDF’s vision and plan for Malawi.”

The UDF presidential candidate added: “I said to do better is listening and hearing the voices of ordinary Malawians who understand what they need snd how best to deliver that need.”

Atupele, who is Minister of Health in President Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he talked about shifting the national mindset “from rhetoric to action.”

Said Atupele: “ I clearly stated that the problem lies in the leadership to deliver or implement, monitor and drive real results.”

He said UDF will not promise what it cannot deliver.

“We will ruthlessly priotise the areas set out in our manifesto in line wuth what is realistically affordable through a well-managed public purse,” he said.

Atupele said UDF which formed the first post-independence multiparty administration in 1994 and led the country up to 2005 then led by Atupele’s father Bakili Muluzi, is calling for ‘new beginning’.

During the meeting with Youth Decide Campiagn team, its leader Charles Kajoloweka hailed UDF manifesto for tackling issues that youth are pushing for and promoting the welfare of the youth.

The National Youth Manifesto is a 14-point strategic plan crafted by Youth Decide, a four-member civil society advocacy organisation, in which the youth are making demands on pro-youth development plans to be prioritised by whoever becomes president after the forthcoming poll.

