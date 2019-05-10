Airtel Malawi announces new voice, internet bundles

Leading integrated information and communications technology and mobile phone network operator, Airtel Malawi, has launched new Chezani voice bundles aimed at offering customers more freedom to talk with other subscribers on the network.

Apart from the new bundles, Airtel has also announced a 52 percent slash on its ‘Pay As You Go’ internet rates from K32.50 per MB to K15 per MB.

Speaking recently at Airtel Malawi headquarters in Lilongwe, the company’s marketing director, Frank Magombo, said the two products’ announcement has been necessitated by the leading brand’s incorporation of feedback from customers.

According to Magombo, by dialing *301# and selecting ‘new chezani bundles’ from the menu, customers are able tobenjoy more as they will be able to choose between buying daily, weekly and monthly voice bundles that can be used at anytime of the day.

On the other hand, Magombo said reducing the pay as you go internet rate from K32.50 per MB to K15 per MB, will give customers the option to browse the internet without a data bundle at a cheap and much more affordable rate.

“At the end of the day, we want our customers to say goodbye to days of panicking whenever the data bundle runs out as this reduced pay as you go rate will allow them to browse for a long time without a data bundle.

“Similarly, the new chezani voice bundle will allow customers to enjoy lengthy talks with other customers on the network,” he said.

Some of the new Chezani voice bundles are 100 minutes daily bundles at K500, 700 minutes weekly bundles for K3, 000 and 3000 minutes monthly bundles for K10, 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :