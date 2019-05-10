Malawi academicians on tour of China universities: Agree exchange programs

A high powered delegation of 12 leaders in Malawi tertiary education is visiting China universities for one week to tap their experience.

Leader of the delegation, Reverend Billy Gama, who is chairperson for University of Malawi Council, told Nyasa Times that the purpose of the tour is to strengthen the bilateral relations between People’s Republic of China and Malawi in higher education.

He said the one week tour is taking the academicians to following institutions: Peking University Health Science Centre, China-Africa Institute and the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and Xi’an Jiaotong University, Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute in Xian

“Most of these institutions were visited by His Excellency President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency Prof. Gertrude Mutharika last year who opened the doors to allow Universities in Malawi to benefit,” said Gama.

“It is a very successful trip as we have agreed to collaborate in a number of areas, exchange of both staff and students, joint research projects and funding as key areas of collaboration” he added.

Gama hailed President Mutharika, who is Unima Chancellor, for opening the doors for them.

“We are indeed very grateful as a team from Higher Education. This is the very first initiative from the President of Malawi in matters of higher education with People’s Republic of China,” he said.

The delegation include Prof Al Mtenje the Pro-vice chancellor Unima, Prof Jonathan Makuwira deputy vice chancellor Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must), Prof Lewis Dzimbiri deputy vice chancellor Mzuzu University (Mzuni).

Others are Prof Silas Nchozana representing private universities, Prof Keeble Kululanga (Polytechnic College), Prof Richard Tambulasi Principal of Chanco, Ass Prof Mercy Pindani Principal of Kamuzu College of Nursing, Dr Mwapasa Mipando (Principal College of Medicine), Dr Benedicto Malunga Unima Registrar and Henry Chiwaya finance officer Unima.

