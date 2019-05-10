Malawi academicians on tour of China universities: Agree exchange programs

A high powered delegation of 12 leaders in Malawi tertiary education is visiting China universities for one week to tap their experience.
Leader of the delegation, Reverend Billy Gama, who is chairperson for University of Malawi Council, told Nyasa Times that the purpose of the tour is to strengthen the bilateral relations between People’s Republic of China and Malawi in higher education.
He said the one week tour is taking the academicians to following institutions: Peking University Health Science Centre, China-Africa Institute and the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and Xi’an Jiaotong University, Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute in Xian
“Most of these institutions were visited by His Excellency President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency Prof. Gertrude Mutharika last year who opened the doors to allow Universities in Malawi to benefit,” said Gama.
“It is a very successful trip as we have agreed to collaborate in a number of areas, exchange of both staff and students, joint research projects and funding as key areas of collaboration” he added.
Gama hailed President Mutharika, who is Unima Chancellor, for opening the doors for them.
“We are indeed very grateful as a team from Higher Education. This is the very first initiative from the President of Malawi in matters of higher education with People’s Republic of China,” he said.
The delegation include Prof Al Mtenje the Pro-vice chancellor Unima, Prof Jonathan Makuwira deputy vice chancellor Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must), Prof Lewis Dzimbiri deputy vice chancellor Mzuzu University (Mzuni).
Others are Prof Silas Nchozana representing private universities, Prof Keeble Kululanga (Polytechnic College), Prof Richard Tambulasi Principal of Chanco, Ass Prof Mercy Pindani Principal of Kamuzu College of Nursing, Dr Mwapasa Mipando (Principal College of Medicine), Dr Benedicto Malunga Unima Registrar and Henry Chiwaya finance officer Unima.
They shouldn’t be in one plane.Split the entourage into 5 groups.
No boarding the izi zikumangogwa masikua anozi heti
Welcome development, but when scholarships are available, please offer these opportunities to the needy and poor students. Izi zomati scholarship kumupatsa mwana wa Minister kapena MP, sizabwino. Because Ministers/MPs can afford to pay fees coz they have the capacity to do so. Consider poor students out there pliz
Monsemuja you mean you have not learnt anything from universities in the West. What is so special about Chinese Universities. Now you are talking about exchange programmes. What will be language of communication? I went to college with Chinese students who could not construct a single sentence in English after spending one full year learning English in England as part of their probation before pursuing their studies. All their essays were written by either classmates or lectures whom they paid. Recently there has been a scandal in the US that one of the Chinese tycoons paid USD 6.5 million in… Read more »