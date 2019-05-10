3 teachers, 1 invigilator arrested over cheating as PSLC exams end

The Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLC) examinations end this Friday with a few anomalies including the arrest of three teachers and an invilagator in the districts of Dowa and Mchinji respectively over cheating.

Overall, there was a “smooth” administration of the exams across the country, according to Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) public relations officer (PRO), Mayamiko Chiwaya.

According to Chiwaya, the Board had, to among others, pay invigilators, supervisors and the entire human resource involved in the administration of the exams way ahead.

But Nyasa Times has learnt that three teachers and an invigilator were reported arrested over alleged cheating.

The three teachers—Gift Kalimba Banda, Jacob Mumba and Martin Banda—were arrested at Bowe Primary School in Dowa for allegedly aiding secondary school students to sit exams on behalf of Standard 8 pupils who were absent.

Gift Kalimba Banda, Nyasa Times has found out, is headmaster for the school.

Mponela police spokesperson, Kondwani Kandiado, said in an interview that the three would appear in court soon for “contravening” with Maneb statutes.

The secondary school students are Robson Anderson, Memory Khesa—both Form One—and Tapamika Mwenda of Form Four.

Another teacher, James Kapesa, who was an invigilator, was also arrested after Maneb staff caught him red-handed giving out answers to candidates.

About 298 000 sat for this year’s PLSCE examinations, according to Maneb.

