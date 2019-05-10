Inkosi M’mbelwa V takes swipe at partisan faith leaders

Ngoni Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V of Mzimba has strongly urged faith leaders in the country to refrain from meddling in politics if they are to uphold their integrity in the society.

He warned that when religious leaders who are held in high esteem in the society poke nose into political affairs of the country, besides risk losing their integrity, they were propagating divisions among peace loving Malawians.

M’mbelwa made the urge and observation Wednesday at Manyamula Trading Centre,in Mzimba District, where President Arthur Peter Mutharika conducted a whistle stop tour on his visit to the Northern Region.

The Inkosi’s remarks came in the wake of recent developments when some faith leaders in Christian Churches are openly imposing aspiring candidates for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections on their followers.

He said it was a grave mistake for men of God to actively participate in political affairs of the country because they will be planting seeds of disunity among Malawians since their denominations are patronized by members towing different political parties.

The Chief, therefore, added that faithfuls with inclination to different political parties wields same rights to independently make a choice on who to vote for, regardless of which Church or Mosque they go to, for worshipping.

“By imposing an aspiring candidate on church followers was not only a tendency that has high potential to confuse faithfuls but also to create breeding environment for disunity in the churches,” explained M’mbelwa V.

He reminded faith leaders that their divine responsibility is to evangelize righteousness and moral uprightness to their flocks so that they can easily access God’s Kingdom.

Said M’mbelwa “Faith leaders’ sole responsibility was to guide followers on spiritual matters in line with God’s willingness and not to be masters of earthly things like politics.”

The Ngoni Chief then expressed his surprise that it was the same men of the collar who have always accused traditional leaders for meddling in active politics .

“When religious leaders make a divine ‘directive’ to their faithfuls on who to cast votes for, on May 21, 2019 General Elections, are they not meddling in politics,” queried the M’mbelwa.

Recently, the media was awash with news that some denominations openly mentioned names of presidential candidates to be voted for , which was followed by controversial Pastoral letter read in Churches, in favour of one presidential candidate, attracting mixed reaction from Malawians.

In his remarks President Mutharika said he was providing social amenities to all Malawians across the country under his obligation as a fulfillment of development agenda towards transformation of the nation, and not as a bait to drum up political support for the ruling DPP in the run up to Tripartite Elections slated for May 21 2019.

Said Mutharika: “I am executing various types of development projects in all the regions to improve the living standards of Malawians who have persevered hardships for decades. I am not doing this to win political mileage as elections are around the corner.”

He then assured people of Manyamula and Mzimba District at large, that they will not be sidelined in allocation of development.

Mutharika cited newly commissioned water project in Mzimba, Mombela University under construction, Edingeni Raod Project under construction, construction of strategic bridges and upgrading of the roads, as some of crucial projects that the district has benefited under his four years rule.

The President then took to task opposition political parties which he blamed for their development unconsciousness as they are always bent on frustrating government’s efforts to transform the nation.

He visited the Northern Region in his campaign trail to woo electorates to give the DPP led government a second mandate to govern the country.

One of the major functions during the tour was inauguration of Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa District.

