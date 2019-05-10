Inkosi M’mbelwa V takes swipe at partisan faith leaders

May 10, 2019 Ed-Grant Ndoza -Mana 2 Comments

Ngoni Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V of Mzimba has strongly urged faith leaders in the country to refrain from meddling in politics if they are to uphold their integrity in the society.

Inkosi M’mbelwa speaking at Mutharika’s DPP campaign rally

Mutharika: I promise and I deliver

He warned that when religious leaders who are held in high esteem in the society   poke nose into political affairs of the country, besides risk losing their integrity,  they were propagating divisions among peace loving Malawians.

M’mbelwa made the urge and observation Wednesday at Manyamula Trading Centre,in  Mzimba District, where  President Arthur Peter Mutharika conducted a whistle stop tour on his visit to the Northern Region.

The Inkosi’s remarks came in the wake of recent developments when some faith leaders in Christian Churches are openly  imposing   aspiring candidates for the  May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections on their followers.

He said it was a grave mistake for men of God to  actively participate in  political affairs of the country because they will be planting  seeds of disunity among Malawians since their denominations are patronized by members towing different political parties.

The Chief, therefore, added that faithfuls with inclination to different political parties wields same  rights to  independently make a  choice on who to vote for, regardless of which Church or Mosque they go to,  for worshipping.

“By imposing an aspiring candidate  on church followers  was not only a tendency that has high potential to  confuse  faithfuls but  also  to create  breeding environment  for  disunity in the churches,” explained M’mbelwa V.

He reminded faith leaders that their divine responsibility is to evangelize righteousness  and moral uprightness to their flocks so that they can easily access God’s Kingdom.

Said M’mbelwa “Faith leaders’   sole responsibility was to guide followers on  spiritual matters  in line with  God’s  willingness and not to be masters of earthly things like politics.”

The Ngoni Chief then  expressed his surprise that it was the same men of the collar  who have always accused  traditional leaders  for meddling in active politics .

“When religious leaders make a divine ‘directive’ to their faithfuls  on  who to cast votes  for, on May 21, 2019  General Elections, are they not meddling in politics,” queried the M’mbelwa.

Recently, the media was awash with news that some denominations openly mentioned names of  presidential candidates to be voted for , which was followed by controversial   Pastoral letter  read in Churches, in favour of one presidential candidate, attracting mixed reaction from Malawians.

In his remarks  President Mutharika  said he was providing social amenities to all Malawians across the country  under his  obligation as a fulfillment of development agenda towards transformation of the nation, and not as a bait to drum up political support for the ruling DPP  in the run up to Tripartite  Elections slated for May 21 2019.

Said Mutharika: “I am executing various types of development projects in all the regions to improve the living standards of Malawians who have persevered  hardships for decades. I am not doing  this to win  political mileage as elections are around the corner.”

He then assured people of Manyamula and Mzimba District at large, that they will not be sidelined in allocation of development.

Mutharika cited newly commissioned water project in Mzimba, Mombela University under construction, Edingeni Raod Project under construction, construction of strategic bridges and upgrading of the roads, as some of crucial projects that the district has benefited under  his four years rule.

The President then took to task opposition  political parties which he blamed for their development unconsciousness as they are always bent on frustrating government’s efforts  to transform the nation.

He  visited  the Northern Region in his campaign trail to woo electorates to give the DPP led government a second mandate to govern the  country.

One of the major functions during the tour was inauguration of Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
IsmaelZobanduka Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ismael
Guest
Ismael

But when Islamic Commission of Justice and Peace endorsed APM, It was okay despite it being a religious organisation. Nonsense.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
Zobanduka
Guest
Zobanduka

Ulemu wanu Inkosi M’Mbelwa…Don’t just attack the Faith Groups/Churches….but if you may be a FAIR Chief, take a swipe also at your colleagues such as Chief Ngongoliwa and Lundu….then we’ll take you serious……Kuti akukondeni abwanawo?????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago

More From web