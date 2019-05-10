Catholic priest assaulted at Chimulirenji campaign rally in Thyolo

A Catholic priest was Thursday physically shoved out at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally organised by the party’s running-mate, Everton Chimulirenji, at Folopesi Primary School grounds in Thyolo District.

Father Tengani, a curate at St. Mary’s Parish under the Diocese of Chikwawa in the district, is said to have been taking pictures when one of the tents at the function was collapsing, injuring several people in the process including Chimulirenji.

According to witnesses who spoke to Nyasa Times, some cadets who saw the priest taking the photos pounced on the priest and pushed him away from the function.

“They pushed him away rather roughly and confiscated his phone,” said Martin Phombeya, an eye witness.

Chimulirenji was in the district to canvass votes for President Peter Mutharika alongside Charles Mchacha, DPP’s governor for the southern region.

St. Mary’s Parish council chairperson, Peter Kapinji, confirmed the assault but said the priest was fine.

Thyolo police in-charge, George Chikunkhu, also confirmed the development saying it was police that got the priest to safety.

“It [the assault] really happened, and we managed to bring the priest to safety,” said Chikunkhu.

DPP spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, refused to comment saying he was not aware of the development.

