Itaye fires Liza Msusa: Reinstates Lipenga, Chitsonga at Macra

Beleaguered Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Itaye has fired Director of Postal Services Liza Msusa and reinstated two more directors he fired last week.

Nyasa Times reported that Itaye last week fired Msusa, Director of Broadcasting Fegus Lipenga and Director of Finance Ben Chitsonga claiming their contracts had expired.

But in a twist of events, Itaye has reinstated Lipenga and Chitsonga this week leaving out Msusa.

“Its true Liza Msusa has been fired. We all know the reason why she has been sacked is because her husband, Khwesi, is a close friend of the Vice President and UTM presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima. She has not been fired because of her performance at work, she was a star performer, ” said Nyasa Times impeccable source at Macra.

“When the three directors were forced to undergo interviews we all knew the target was Liza Msusa not the other two and most people here are not surprised,” added the source.

She also said the board of directors has no power as they all succumb to Itaye.

“There is no board of directors here. Itaye runs the show without bothering about the board. If he feels like taking an issue to the board, then he just does that because he is bored and would like to so something to cheer his spirits up.”

“But in reality we dont have a board worth its name. They are all ‘madeya eni eni’. The board just exist in name because if there was one, all this nonsense would not be happening,” said the source.

Itaye has been presing over reign of corruption at Macra and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) opened investigations into two multi-million kwacha contracts the regulator is alleged to have dubiously awarded in 2017.

The contracts in question include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to an executive manager and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :