Gwamba set for Tanzania performance this Sunday

Multi-award winning gospel musician Gwamba says he is set for his weekend performance in Dae-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

“I have an album launch on July 28 and I will be all over now promoting it,” he said. This album is titled: “I Hope Jesus Love Trap.”

The ‘Better’ hitmaker was on SABC 2 Morning LIVE show a week ago where he told him musical and charity story and also performed two songs.

In Tanzania, the artist will perform at Kebby’s Hotel which is in the heart of Dar-es-Salaam City.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :