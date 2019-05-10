Muhara must explain K70bn deal as legal expert calls Malawi military hospital project probe

Former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara is calling for an investigations on claims made by Vice President Saulos Chilima on how a contractor who bid US$105 for the construction of a military hospital has been left out by the government in favour of a bidder of US$206 million.

Chilima, who is also UTM Party presidential candidate in the May 21 elections, made the revelations during a televised campaign politically rally recently.

“The highest bidder was at US$105 million and someone bid with US$100 million more and you want to give this contract to this person. Do you know that’s K70 billion what do you want to do with this money?” wondered Chilima.

Taking it to social media, Kasambara said there is need for transparency and accountability on the project because it will be constructed on tax payer’s money.

“The military hospital will be constructed using our tax. We need to know the costs,” wrote Kasambara on his Facebook page.

He suspected wrongful self-enrichment in the award of the contract.

“Exit Escom, enter Malawi Defence Force. There is nothing about security interest on the award of the contract to construct hospital,” wrote Kasambara.

Nyasa Times understands that Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara influenced events to ensure that Taca Construction which offered a bid of $105,000,000 for the project be disqualified and award to Mota Engil at a price of $204,000,000 – which is US$100 million more.

Taca’s proposal on a quote of $105,000,000 would cover the following:

Construction of the 400 bed modular state of the art hospital

Construction of 200 Staff housing

Medical Equipment

Hospital Furniture

Information Technology

Training and Capacity Building

However, Mota Engil’s proposal which is almost $100,000,000 more than Taca’s proposal provided the grounds none of which was technical.

But government claims TACA did not submit Bid Security and that some information was not submitted in the bid

Taca, a Turkish company, expreesed suprise that Malawi government decided to neglect all the other supporting documents it provided in the bid just to offer it to Moyta Engil.

It also states that there was verbal communicated through Taca Consultants at

InteGrow Capital and through Malawi’s US Ambassador Edward Sawengera that

Taca will be invited for round table discussion and negotiations but never received the invitation and government went ahead r to award the contract without fully engaging Taca like it did with Mota Engil.

“We are of the impression that the process was neither fair nor balanced. It is apparent that even though our quote was almost $100 Million dollars less than the quote provided by our competition, the process prejudiced our bid in favor of Mota Engil,” reads a letter by Taca president Tayyar Akkuti to Malawi government..

Taca is appealing the decision to award the tender and request for a “further honest review of the process.”

Muhara could not immediately comment.

Malawi government plan to construct a modern military hospital for Malawi Defence Force where the facility will be equipped with an air ambulance at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Construction of a hospital at the Kamuzu Barracks was one of the recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry into circumstances of the death of late President Bingu wa Mutharika in April of 2012.

Among others, the Justice Elton Singini inquiry observed that, referring a whole Head of State to a public hospital- as was the case with late Bingu wa Mutharika- compromised the president’s security and privacy.

Therefore, the Commission recommended that: “Government needs to construct or establish a presidential medical facility at the headquarters of the Malawi Defence Force in Lilongwe which is the seat of Government where the President regularly resides.”

