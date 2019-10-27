Kalekeni Kaphale house on fire

Fire extinguishers on Sunday morning rushed to Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale’s private house in Blantyre which caught fire.

Kaphale confirmed in an interview that his house in Chileka, Blantyre was on fire and that property worthy of millions of money was up in flames.

He also said the house is extensively damaged.

Kaphale suspected the fire might have started when a child who was playing with a box of a match lit one of the sticks.

A lot of people rushed to the house to help extinguish the fire and salvage whatever property might have been left from the inferno.

Kaphale himself stays in Lilongwe where he is the government’s top lawyer but currently is preoccupied with the landmark presidential elections case in which he is the lead lawyer for the respondent, the Malawi Electoral Commission.

