Kalekeni Kaphale house on fire

October 27, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Fire extinguishers on Sunday morning rushed to Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale’s private house in Blantyre which caught fire.

Kaphale  confirmed in an interview that his house in Chileka, Blantyre was on fire and that property worthy of millions of money was up in flames.

He also said the house is extensively damaged.

Kaphale suspected the fire might have started when a child who was playing with a box of a match lit one of the sticks.

A lot of people rushed to the house to help extinguish the fire and salvage whatever property might have been left from the inferno.

Kaphale himself stays in Lilongwe where he is the government’s top lawyer but currently is preoccupied with the landmark presidential elections case in which he is the lead lawyer for the respondent, the Malawi Electoral Commission.

CESSPOOL SIMALOTO
Guest
CESSPOOL SIMALOTO

Zovuta pepani matches?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

This is own making of Kaphale, u just want to make excuse to court that u are busy and occupied with this accident and u won’t attend court proceedings. So that more time should be given to u and MEC to examine new witness affidavit bcoz it looks to be tough for u to win the case in favour of Muntharika. That’s why president Muntharika has changed the tone since coming from Russia, Muntharika has been briefed about the outcome of the court so that’s why now he is trying to engage the Opposition and CSO’s to come together and… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
stumpy
Guest
stumpy

2019 here fire there torched 💀going to the streets court cases, petrol boms 😠scene after scandals hai shame Malawi we can’t live a life like this. police versus people, village against village . Rape scandals hai hai. Malawi never lived like this before. Worried where is this situation leading us to as Malawi enough is enough.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

Blantyre muli nyumba zingati? By percentage nyumba imodzi kuphya is ALMOST ZERO. NYUMBAYI SINAPHYE kkkkkkk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Muona
Guest
Muona

You can see you fools. If it was a house belonging to mcp or utm,you would have rushed with your stinking mouth to say it’s DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

Sorry for the loss. I hope its not part of plan to claim tax payers money thruogh debiuos. Dpp is not for such plans.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

asatitopetse uyu. smelled something kucita smoother evidence

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Bruke
Guest
Bruke

Mmmm! So they thought of capturing the box of match on that table,amangwetu tisamve kuti munali zokhudzana ndi kukhotitu mmenemu,sad though

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Kumzy kumzy
Guest
Kumzy kumzy

This fire must b from heaven

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Eagles Eye
Guest
Eagles Eye

There are 250,000 housing units in Blantyre. Only one house has burnt representing 0.000004 percent of the total houses. According to Kaphale reasoning , this house is not burnt.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago