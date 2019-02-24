Kaliati drums up support for UTM’s Chiluba in Mzimba North East

UTM Party secretary general and firebrand politician, Patricia Kaliati, has said women are crucial in the development of any country and has, therefore, called on people in the country to elect women that have potential in various political positions including parliamentarians.

Kaliati made made the call in Mzimba North East Constituency where she was guest of honour for an OXFAM sponsored 50-50 campaign dubbed ‘Elect Her.’

She said people in the consituency had all the reasons to vote for Olipa Muyaba—the constituency’s incumbent legislator—because she was capable.

According to her, empowering women for various positions is key since women take part in activities beginning from their homes, communities and nation at large.

Said Kaliati: “Let’s all support women. They are the ones who know the myriad problems we face in our localities.”

During the function, 5 bicycles were distributed to help in Muyaba’s campaign.

To-date, Malawi continues to achieve the 50-50 campaign as women participation in various political positions remains dismal.

The 50-50 campaign, whose main donor is Norway, aims to empower women to stand as political candidates in the forthcoming May 21 tripartite, as well as provide them with financial and moral support for their campaigns.

