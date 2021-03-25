Kaliati  launches Malawi govt  response to lean season

March 25, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Government has launched response to lean season aimed at cushioning vulnerable from food shortage during the lean period.

Kaliati: The initiative is one of the adopted approaches to reducing the poverty levels in the country.  

Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati officially launched the response to lean season at Mankhokwe Traditional Authority  Ndamera in Nsanje.

The initiative is part of the social cash transfer programme which seeks to cushion the effects of hunger in rural areas during the lean period.

Under the programme, each registered household will be receiving K23,100 per month for four months.

After launching the programme, the minister said the current Administration is committed to bailing out the challenges Malawians are going through.

According to Kaliati, the initiative is one of the adopted approaches to reducing the poverty levels in the country.

A total of 12, 103 households from Nsanje are expected to benefit.

The Government is implementing the programme with support from World Food Program and KFW from Germany.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Soldier appeals for support on his Zomba athletics academy 

For two years now, Cobbe Barracks soldier Benedicto Makumba has been training young athletes using his own resources and he...

Close