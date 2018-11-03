Kaliati says UTM is an unstoppable party

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati has boasted that the new party is an “unstoppable ” and vowed that it would be a force to be reckoned with in the May 21 2019 Tripartie elections .

Kaliati said this on Friday, first in the morning when she addressed party supporters that patiently waited outside the High Court in Blantyre which ruled that the Registrar of Political Parties should register the movement within seven (7) days effective September 21 2018.

She also maintained her remarks at thw ‘Kuwala Night’ resource mobilisation dinner and dance at Comes Hall in the evening.

Kaliati thanked the supporter for their unwavering support and patience, declaring they were now headed to make the next government in May next year.

At the court, Kaliati was accompanined by national chairman Noel Masangwi, Steve Mikaya, MPs Allan Ngumuya and Paul Chibingu and others, when she spoke in the pickup truck.

Kaliati asked all supporters to get into their vehicles to take on a road show as part of celebrating their victory.

Hundreds of UTM supporters roared and danced in wild celebration while running towards the court premises in anticipation to grasp the victory message better.

And at the dinner Kaliati declared that “UTM will be the force to be reckoned with.”

She reiterated that the UTM was the future of Malawi.

