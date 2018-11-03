UTM victory has started, says Chilima: Malawi veep vows to defend democracy ‘relentlessly’

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said Friday’s court ruling to register UTM as a political party is the start of ‘a road to victory’ for the party in next year’s tripartite elections.
Chilima who is also current leader of UTM spoke during a resource mobilization dinner and dance for UTM dubbed ‘Kuwala night’ held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre Friday night.
“Today is a victory day. It is a day of celebration. The ruling today is a celebration. There was also another celebration this afternoon because they wanted to kick the Speaker out but the courts have said he should stay in his postion, so this is a celebration day,” said Chilima.
Earlier in the day, High Court Judge John Chirwa ruled that the Registrar of Political Parties should register UTM as a political party within seven days from 21st September 2018.
The High Court also threw out an application to remove Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya for associating himself with UTM.
Immediately after the court ruling on UTM registration, social media was awash with propaganda reports that government had appealed against the ruling, but Chilima called on his supporters not to be intimidated.
“We have zero apology to make for winning the court case just like we will have no apology for winning elections in 2019. It is victory after victory for us. Do not be intimidated, no amount of propaganda should sway us. Don’t worry about trivia or garbage, if they want to appeal, the courts are not far from here, we will meet them there and again victory will come this (our) way.”
“We will defend democracy, we will do everything we can to defend our democracy . We will defend our democracy relently. If it means we must go to court we will go to court, if we must go to the streets we will [protests].. We do not owe anybody an apology for winning a court case, in fact we are celebrating, and this is the start of our victory to 2019 elections,” said Chilima.
He said UTM will hold a victory rally in Nkhota Kota Saturday and will hold its elective conference at the end of this month followed by primaries.
Chilima asked ‘those who went into hiding because of registration issues to come out now because it will be victory after victory.’
“We say goodbye to United Transformation Movement and we welcome UTM. This is the name that we have decided to call ourselves; no one can decide what name to give us. We will call ourselves UTM because it is a victorious name,” said Chilima.
Apart from the sumptuous dinner, there were also music performances by legendary musician Lucius Banda and Saul Chembezi and also a raffle draw and pledges with businessman and UTM executive member Newton Kambala pledging K10 million.
The organizing committee is yet to make an announcement on how much they have managed to realize during the Kuwala Night.
At the High Court, Judge John Chirwa described the decision by the registrar of Political Parties to reject UTM application as “unreasonable and unjustifiable” and ordered its registration within seven days.
He said in his 25-minute ruling that the registrar erred in not considering the documents UTM presented before him such as the manifesto and constitution and instead only used information from the public domain.
“It is the further considered view of this court that what is relevant for consideration by the respondent [registrar of Political Parties] at the time of registration is the name as presented in the requisite document,” he said.
Further, the court said it did not find anything to stop a political party which was previously known by one name to proceed to apply for registration using a different name.
Chilima kuzitama: This personality seems to define him. Too bad, but this reminds me of the late dictator, Kamuzu Banda, who used to boast all the time even when he was ill. Signs of narcissism, anyone? Chilima should celebrate the Court win alright, for now, but do not boast about being on a roll. There is (almost) too much to do and get ready for 2019. Doable? Very likely NOT. What if the Court decision is legitimately appealed? Hubris (kuzipopa) almost always displayed by Chilima in public in inappropriate for an untested political leader with what some consider a fringe… Read more »
Mr Chilima Sir, looking at the photos of your party’s function one can tell that you are as far away from the majority of Malawians who are struggling to merely to survive. There is nothing different between you, Bakili Muluzi, Bongu wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda and Peter Arthur Mutharika. You are all the same egomaniacs who rejoice at seeing grown men and women looking silly wearing clothes adorned with your faces. You have no shame. All of you are looters and corrupt. Its a known fact and now widely accepted fact that you are also a rigger of the election… Read more »
DEAR CHILIMA AND YOUR FRIENDS –PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU TIGHTEN YOUR CAMPAIGN TRAIL AS NOBODY WILL ENTERTAIN ANY GRIEVANCES AFTER VOTE ANNOUNCEMENTS THE WAY IT HAPPENED IN ZIMBABWE (CHAMISA)
So we will help you tell pipo that United Transformation Movement died and doesnt exist…..what a political jab that can come from this…
Who needs your help?
I just love this couple very classy, sooooooo elegant you remind me of President Obama and Mrs Obama, I always look forward to seeing you
You are so brainwashed. Why do you not simply say they dressed elegantly. Did you meet elegantly dressed Obamas you thengere boy?
Kkkkkk so its UTM party, & not united transformation movement, so interesting. Isn’t this a joke??? Nane I will register mine soon, in the name of XYZ. Wina asandifunse what it means. Its my constitutional right to choose that name. Zaphweka pa Malawi pano iyaaa!!!!
UTM Party woyeeeee! Lead us man of all people. 19 may nduona kuchedwa.
This is where the problem starts. Party financing must be legalized to enable a transparency and accountability. Believe me not all who are donating to parties are going that in good faith. Many of them will need to be rewarded and this is the genesis our problems.
James; these no any political party will never disclose about where they are getting money to run day to day duties. even today they can table this motion in parliament all political party they will rejecte this motion, because all political party they do the same thing, If you can look closely UDF in those years they we’re doing what ever they want because they had big guys who give them big money but now they can’t give because they know that these nothing in their these nothing to gain but now you can see UTM it is attracting a… Read more »