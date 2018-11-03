DPP courts Ndirande, Nankhumwa to hold ‘mega’ political rally

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, will on Sunday, November 4, 2018, storm Blantyre Malabada constituency in Malawi’s political ‘Mecca’, Ndirande Township, to address what an official has described as a “mega rally”.

“I can confirm that the DPP Vice President [for the South] will be at Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday. He will be addressing a mega political rally and we invite everyone from all corners of Blantyre and beyond to come and listen to what Honourable Nankhumwa and DPP have in store for them,” Charles Mchacha, regional governor for the ruling party told Nyasa Times in an interview on Saturday.

Mchacha said all is set for “DPP’s massive show of strength” in Malabada and that all logistics are in place for the rally.

He also dubbed it as “mother of all rallies” ever organized by the southern region committee.

Mchacha disclosed that the rally would be covered live on Times Television (TV) and radio “so that people that are unable to attend can still follow the proceedings”.

The regional governor said the party expects a large turnout in Ndirande on Sunday because people in the southern region are convinced that it is only the DPP that has people’s welfare at heart as a result of its people-centred policies.

Additionally, Mchacha said Nankhumwa has brought about “new politics”, with an issue-based approach, which resonates well with the people.

“Since Nankhumwa was voted to the position of vice president for southern region at the DPP convention, Nankhumwa has breathed fresh impetus into the party. I can assure you that as southern region committee, we have a cordial and fruitful working relationship with the VP.

“He has brought about the necessary unity and understanding amongst us, which is prerequisite for a successful political party organization,” said the regional governor, adding that the VP represents the new political future for the ruling party, which is what the political context in Malawi is demanding.

In a brief interview, Nankhumwa also confirmed he will be in Ndirande on Sunday “to articulate His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his DPP administration’s vision for the people of Malawi ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections”.

“I will be going to Ndirande with a message of hope. The people of Ndirande face a lot of challenges including lack of clean drinking water, high levels of unemployment among the youth and unreliable electricity. On behalf of His Excellency the President, I will be outlining the various interventions that the DPP government is undertaking in order to alleviate people’s suffering in Ndirande and the entire country,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa said he wants the DPP to be the leading voice in southern region, its political bedrock, and make DPP more visible on the political map in the entire country.

During his previous rallies, Nankhumwa has encouraged DPP rank and file members and all Malawians to live in unity and harmony.

He has also emphatically condemned politics of insults, intimidation and violence because people are interested to hear what the DPP has done for Malawians and what the party intends to do in order to uplift their social and economic status.

