Kaliati takes UTM to Thyolo, Usi storms Balaka: ‘Chilima did not hold talks with MCP on alliance’

UTM party interim secretary general Patricia Kaliati on Sunday addressed a political meeting in Thyolo Central Constituency – a bedrock of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which she served as director of women before ditching it for UTM.

Kaliati, who is also Mulanje West legislator, said UTM which is led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima is reaching out to the rural masses and the hinterland throughout the country.

“There is no go zone area for UTM, we will reach out to the electorate everywhere including the so called strongholds of other parties,” she said.

She said UTM has now set up area committees, constituency committees and political district administrations in all corners of the country.

Kaliati also clarified that there have never been talks with the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on an electoral alliance.

“Our leader Chilima or any other UTM official has never met the president of the MCP to talk about the alliance issue. It’s being fabricated,” she said.

The issues of the alliance resurfaced after one of the results of the recent survey into voter preferences ahead of the 2019 elections by the Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor)—where the incumbent President Peter Mutharika is “statistically tied” with nemesis and Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera at 27 percent and 24 percent respectively, plus Chilima at 16 percent as of August when it was conducted.

Elsewhere, Micheal Usi, popularly known as Manganya, of the Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu network which is working with UTM addressed a rally at Che Mbera Village in Balaka said Chilima is the leader that has support of a UTM team seeking to emancipate Malawians from the dungeon of poverty.

“One thing that I like about Chilima as a person is that he has convinced me that he is not desperate for power. I am also not desperate for a position. But we are desperate to help Malawians come out of the mess that we are in today,” he said.

Usi said Malawi deserves change in 2019 and asked people to stand up against an old political order which has trapped the nation in a cycle of mismanagement.

“As we head for the elections in May, every Malawian has a role to play. We have to vote wisely, vote for transformation leadership, vote for change, vote for UTM,” he said.

