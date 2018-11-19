Escom busts power by-pass: Disconnects 36 households, 18 shops in Lumbadzi

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has embarked on a campaign to bust illegal connections, which are costing the sole power supplier revenue and on Monday exposed illegal connections at18 business places and 36 residential structures in the peri-urban area of Limbadz in Longwe.

Escom made the discoveries during household-to-household checks meant to bust illegal connections in Lilongwe yesterday. The checks will be ongoing.

Accompanied by media and police personnel during their checks, Escom found out that illegal connections were done through old metres which are no longer in use.

A person suspected to be behind the illegal power connection was nabbed.

“What these people are doing puts the lives of our clients at risk and as ESCOM we don’t condone such behaviour,” Escom spokesman Innocent Chitosi said.

Commenting on the development, Lumbadzi Market chairperson Manyengo Gwireni said his committee was not aware of the malpractice, saying now that it has come to the surface, they will now be on the alert to ensure that such things should not be happening in his market.

Chitosi said just recently ESCOM busted the same syndicate in Kawale at Area 25 and Chinsapo.

Escom is said to be losing over K1 billion to illegal connections every month, mainly through power by-pass.

