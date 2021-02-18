Kaliati welcomes UK firm’s K2bn compensation to 36 Malawi women for sexual abuse

A UK firm has paid over K2 billion to 36 Malawian women as compensation for abuse in tea estates.

The Camellia Group has paid the money to the women for compensation for abuse as in some cases the wonen were raped, and sexually harassed at two tea estates.

According to the BBC, the women worked for Eastern Produce Malawi (EPM), Camellia’s subsidiary, which is Malawi’s largest tea producer and accounts for approximately 38% of total tea output, employing thousands of workers on tea plantations.

In October 2019, the women took the matter to a UK court.

A statement issued by Leigh Day, a law firm that represented the women, there would be a compensation for the individual claimants and that a number of measures designed to improve the safety and security of female employees will be introduced.

Malawi’s Gender Minister Patricia Kaliati has welcomed the monetary compensation.

She said that the government had been concerned to hear about the cases of abuse.

