Kalindo threaten to reveal syndicate on albino ritual murders: Brands DPP ‘a party of salvages’

Mulanje South memberof Parliament (MP) Bon Kalindo, who is also UTM party Director for Youth. has described the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a ‘party of salvages’ and that he is proud to have dumped it.

Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko in arts circles where he is a comedian and actor, said this inside Tiuzeni Zoona talk show programme aired on Sunday January 20 2019 on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

In the interview monitored by Nyasa Times, Kalindo made the sentiments few days after being released on bail from prison following his arrest over a week ago.

He was arrested in Lilongwe and was charged with two counts of alleged disorderly conduct at Balaka Police Station where two aides of Vice President Saulos Chilima were detained and the other count of insulting the President w.

The legislator was however released on bail on Monday this week. And Chief resident magistrate (CRM) Mzondi Mvula in Zomba scrapped off the charge sheet and signed for the discontinuation of the case on insulting the president.

Kalindo accuses the DPP organized personal attacks against opposition politicians.

He therefore emphasized that his arrest was “politically motivated” and that it was influenced by DPP leadership.

Kalindo, however, refused to comment much since the matter is still in court.

Nonetheless, Kalindo said he is unmoved and will continue to fight until UTM president Saulos Chilima take over presidency in the much awaited May 21 Tripartite Elections.

“I am not afraid at all and let them come again I will deal with them,” he said.

On his recent assault and beating up in Mulanje few days after his release from prison, Kalindo denied exaggerating his injury sustained as most people proclaimed on social media.

He maintained that he was severely beaten in the head with heavy punches resulting into nose and mouth bleeding.

“It is unfortunate that most of the people think so low when their colleague is in trouble. The people who did this to me will surely pay for this as the law will take its course,” said Kalindo.

Albino syndicate

Kalindo said his arrest has taught him a lot of things including getting to know the syndicate of the albino killings.

He claims that the albino killing is a syndicate and it involves senior officials with big names hence the need to stop pushing the blame on witch doctors or rituals.

“I will come back to reveal everything through this programme once my case is completed at court,” said Kalindo.

“I don’t regret being arrested because I have learnt a lot of things and I have so many revelations to make” he added.

Kalindo made history when he led a demonstration in favour of concrete action against perpetrators of attacks on people with albinism, in what was called ‘naked’ march.

Meanwhile, Kalindo said he will ask Chilima to demolish Chichiri, Zomba and other prisons because they are inhuman where people breed their lives to death, saying there should be new facilities to reform people serving sentences.

