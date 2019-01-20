DPP thugs beat up UTM members in Mangochi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) eastern Regional Governor Julius Paipi Sunday organised thugs to beat up UTM party member’s who were on their way to address a meeting in Mangochi.

The thugs , about 12 of them, were in battered maroon pick up with a registration number “Ana a Dad” on it and parked right at Mbaluku after Bakili Muluzi bridge.

They first stopped Mai Hussein on her way to Lutende before Regional Governor for the East Sande arrived on the scene in the company of Waya.

“The two were harassed and Waya was hit with a Carlsberg bottle. Sande has had his two mobile phones taken. The Regional Secretary and her team were stripped off their UTM attire, paraded naked and pictures of them taken,” said an eyewitness.

UTM members are this weekend addressing several political rallies throughout the country.

Their leader Vice President Saulos Chilima is currently on a private visit to the United States of America and is expected back in the country later this week.

