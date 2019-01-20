BB Reserve crowned Chitetezo Mbaula champs

Both teams finished with 96 points but Bullets Reserve had a better goal aggregate.

It was a balanced affair with both teams trying to secure a goal but goal drought was song of the day.

Bullets Reserve has set a good record as they managed to win 29 games, losing 4 times and drew 9 games.

The team has scored 117 goals and conceded only 27.

Bullets Reserve Coach Enos Chatama hailed his troops for what he described a six star perfomance during the entire campaign.

He said unity plus their management was the secret behind their success.

Meanwhile,it is not yet known if the Junior Bullets will be allowed to play in the TNM Super League.

Football Association of Malawi will advise on the way forward.