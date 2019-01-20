People ready to vote for UTM — Kaliati

As 21 May general elections draw closer UTM party led by Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and its agitating for political changes seem to be getting momentum with more people in love with the party.

Speaking at the rally on Saturday at Sese ground at area24 in Lilongwe, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati time for change is here now because people have suffered a lot from DPP led government which does not have the welfare of people at heart.

“People are suffering because of the few greedy individuals who think that this country its only for them. Come 21 May let’s vote for Saulos Chilima and UTM into power, he is only hope that we have for betterment of this country.

” Things will change because Chilima will lead Malawians without looking at where someone is coming from as the case with DPP,” Kaliati said.

She further condemned DPP nepotistic behavior describing its political actions as very pathetic to the development of the country.

“The DPP led government has failed to run this nation, they is no any development that they can show to us. The bridges and roads they are constructing they are been washed away with rains because the steal money meant for those development,” Kaliati said.

She added that since independence from colonial rule Malawians have suffered nepotism a situation UTM party has vowed to reverse once it take power.

“UTM will bring government that will make sure that economic development is real and people have money in their pocket besides food in their homes, civil servants will receive good Salaries while teachers and nurses will have good houses better salaries shall be received in time,” Kaliati said.

UTM secretary general further said no child will fail to attend school because of school fees.

“We have put measures in place that will look after those that will not be able to pay for their school fees starting from secondary education to university level be it government or private institution,” Kaliati said.

In his remarks UTM regional governor for the centre Daniel Mlomo said the party is here to make the next government come 21 May.

“Look at the people who have come here, this shows how people love our President Saulos Chilima and UTM party,” Mlomo said.

At the rally 45 members from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) joined UTM.

