New Blantyre stadium construction to start at Njamba soon — Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika’s promise for a new national stadium in Blantyre would become a reality as he has disclosed the full phase of the facility’s construction at Njamba Freedom Park will commence soon as money for the project has already been secured.

Speaking Sunday in Chirimba Township, Blantyre during a whistle stop tour of different parts of the city, Mutharika said the project is on and that the contractor has already been identified.

“The plan of the stadium has been finalized and the place has already been identified.

“As soon as the money arrives, we will start construction of the new stadium and Blantyre will wear a new face,” Mutharika said.

The erection of the new stadium in the commercial city will be a big relief for Blantyre-based TNM Super League outfits Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers, who spend a lot to fulfil their home fixtures at distant venues such as Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa.

In the past five years, under Mutharika’s leadership, government has constructed stadiums in various districts including Karonga and Mulanje, among others, which have attracted TNM Super league games.

The President first pledged to construct a new stadium in Blantyre when he was campaigning for the presidency ahead of the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections which he won.

In the current budget, government allocated K1.5 billion for designs and construction of the facility’s first phase.

The allocation was part of the K3.65 billion for sports infrastructure development.

Construction of the new stadium is estimated to cost between $100 million (about K73.4 billion) and $50 million (about K110.1 billion). It is expected that the construction of the facility will take about two years.

Apart from Blantyre new stadium, seven sports facilities are under construction in some districts courtesy of Malawi Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

There has been construction of stadia in Zomba, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Monkey Bay, Nkhotakota, Rumphi and Karonga where in some of them, additional facilities catering for other sporting disciplines such as netball, basketball, volleyball and athletics have been included.

